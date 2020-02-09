Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,492 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,200,840.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.