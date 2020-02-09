Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.