Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

