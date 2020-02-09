Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $745,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $68.43 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

