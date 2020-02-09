Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $871,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $555.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $556.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

