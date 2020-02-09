Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

