Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $166.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

