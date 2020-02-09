Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.83 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, Bitfinex, BitMax and WazirX. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $224.83 million and $332.79 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 224,344,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,344,420 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, CoinPlace, BitMart, BW.com, P2PB2B, CoinEx, Iquant, C2CX, Kyber Network, BitMax, WazirX, BCEX, FCoin, Coinsuper, Coinall, CoinExchange, Bittrex, MXC, Bitrue, Bitfinex, CoinBene, OKEx, Hotbit, Gate.io, KuCoin, Bit-Z, Binance, Crex24, ZB.COM, HitBTC, SouthXchange, BigONE, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, Coinbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, DDEX and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

