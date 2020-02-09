Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

