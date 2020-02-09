PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 622,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 540,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

IAU opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

