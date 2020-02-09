PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $459,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

