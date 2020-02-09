PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 153 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

