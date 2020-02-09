Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

