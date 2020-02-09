Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.24. The stock had a trading volume of 327,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

