Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,461,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 644,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.