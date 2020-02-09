Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 805,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

