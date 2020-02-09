Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.