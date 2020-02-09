Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.