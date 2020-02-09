Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Nomura

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Nomura from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

PENN traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $898,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

