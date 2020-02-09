Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,693,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

