Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pentair were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 160.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 227,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 259.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 220,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. 878,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

