Phantasma Trading 41.7% Higher Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $853,329.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.89 or 1.00242660 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.