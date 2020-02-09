Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.60. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,654,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

