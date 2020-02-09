Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.54 EPS.
PM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,654,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
