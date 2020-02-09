Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.54 EPS.

PM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,654,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

