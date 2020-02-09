Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

