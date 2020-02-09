Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of DGX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.