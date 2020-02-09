Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
ASX:PNI opened at A$5.76 ($4.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.68. Pinnacle Investment Management Group has a 1-year low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of A$6.34 ($4.50).
About Pinnacle Investment Management Group
