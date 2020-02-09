Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

ASX:PNI opened at A$5.76 ($4.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.68. Pinnacle Investment Management Group has a 1-year low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of A$6.34 ($4.50).

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

