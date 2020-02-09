Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNW. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 221,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 145,422 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of HNW opened at $15.30 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.