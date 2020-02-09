Piper Sandler Trims Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price to

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FNKO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

