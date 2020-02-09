PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 700.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.