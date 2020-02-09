Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 832 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 4,331,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,039. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

