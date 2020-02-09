Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.80. 930,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

