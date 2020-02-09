Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

