Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

