Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. 2,068,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

