PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,865.00 and $121.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.