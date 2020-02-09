PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $113,240.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,135,418 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

