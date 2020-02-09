Populous (PPT) One Day Volume Hits $3.00 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $24.23 million and $3.00 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LATOKEN, Bithumb and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, CoinExchange, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.