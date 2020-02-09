Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

POWI opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $438,514.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,886 shares of company stock worth $8,623,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.