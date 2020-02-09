Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.49 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.87 EPS.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

