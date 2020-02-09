Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $24.80 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of -0.57. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

