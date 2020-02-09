Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Shares Up 0.6%

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.07, 2,933 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDVD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

