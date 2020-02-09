Project Coin Achieves Market Cap of $15,371.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 637.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Project Coin has a market cap of $15,371.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Coin has traded up 189.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net . Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

