ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.28. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,736,608 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

