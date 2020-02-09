ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Down 1.7%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.78, approximately 16,063 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 276,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 341.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $780,000.

