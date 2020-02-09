PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

PROS (NYSE:PRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE:PRO traded down $5.79 on Friday, reaching $54.23. 1,196,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 347.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,806,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,251.2% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.