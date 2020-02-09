Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.93 million.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.
PRLB traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,247. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
