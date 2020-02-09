Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 54,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.