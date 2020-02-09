PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

