Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QGEN. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.

QGEN opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

