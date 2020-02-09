Qredit (XQR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,100.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $397,802.00 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

